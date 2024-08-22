“They all came to the games and now, I think it’s special that I can play alongside them.”

Parata said her eldest, Makayla, was the first to join the team.

“From there, each of my daughters joined once they were at the right age.”

The Levin Athletics women’s hockey team that turned out against Levin Hockey Club women’s team on Saturday.

She said the family lives and breathes hockey, and have many conversations about the sport.

“We all live in the same house and hockey is a big part of our talks.”

That family connection is valuable on the field.

“We’re obviously very social off the field so once we’re on it, we understand each player. When we’re on the field we work to win.”

She said while they joke about who’s the better player, they all understand the value they each bring to the team.

“Putting the joking aside, I think there’s that mutual respect. They’re all very talented and amazing hockey players.”

There’s lots of family support off the field as well, Parata said.

“My other daughter, Brooke, was there on the day cheering us on. My son Codie plays for the men’s team and he’s also a good supporter of us.”

Parata said the final hockey match was a great well-matched game.

“It could have gone either way. It was a tough game for either side. It gave the supporters a good game to watch that’s for sure.”

The winning side was the Levin women’s team and Parata said it was a well-deserved, 2-nil win.

“As I said, it was tough for both sides and the Levin women’s side managed to slot in two quick goals at the start. It was then pretty even after that.”

The two sides have a history of meeting in the finals, with the teams competing against each other for the title in 2021 and 2022, she said.

“In the last four years, counting this year, we’ve met three times in the final. The past two times, my team had won it. I think it comes down to the day and it was the Levin women’s day this time.”

The Levin Hockey Club women’s team won the premiership title on Saturday, August 17.

She said the team was looking ahead to next season.

“We’re ready to go next year. It’s always great coming up against their side. Who knows? We may both be in the finals next year as well.”

Although the season is over, Parata and her teammates will still be seeing plenty of each other.

“We live in the same house so yeah, we spend a lot of time together. We’ve all said we’re going to work for a better result next year.”



