Venessa Parata (third from left) and her daughters (from left):Nicole, Ali, Makayla, Lexi and Tahlia all play for the Levin Athletics women’s hockey team.
For Levin Athletics women’s hockey player Venessa Parata, the sport is a family affair.
Parata, and her five daughters Makayla, Nicole, Ali, Lexi and Tahlia were part of the side battling it out for the premiership title against Levin Hockey Club women’s team on Saturday.
Parata first started playing hockey when she was 6.
“I haven’t stopped. I played other sports but hockey was the one I stayed with. I first started with the Levin Old Girls but when that was disbanded a few years ago I went to Athletics and have been there since.”
She said growing up, her children would always be at the field on game day.