Paddy Gower to MC Kāpiti and Horowhenua Business Awards

Paul Williams
By
2 mins to read
Paddy Gower will MC the 2024 Electra Business and Innovation Awards in Levin on October 10. Photo / Newshub

Media personality Paddy Gower has been announced as the MC for the 2024 Electra Kāpiti and Horowhenua Business and Innovation Awards.

Programme manager Charlotte Tollervey said it was important to have a recognised personality and speaker for the awards night, which will be held at Horowhenua Events Centre on October 10.

The awards recognised business innovation and excellence so the awards dinner demanded a recognisable speaker of repute, she said. In recent years television personalities Michelle A’Court and Te Radar have done the job.

Tollervey said she had heard Gower speak publicly before and he fitted the brief for the job.

Electra Business & Innovation Awards finalists have been announced and tickets will be on general release from August 5.
“We know he can deliver,” she said.

“We had a great response when we announced it.”

Meanwhile, the organisers have announced finalists for the awards this week.

Tickets will be on general release from August 5. Visit www.bkhh.org.nz for ticket information.

For more information on the awards, contact programme manager Charlotte Tollervey at awards@bkh.org.nz or visit the websitewww.bkh.org.nz.

2024 Electra & Business Innovation Award Finalists

Consumer Services: Caci Clinic Levin, CardioLabs, Resonate Health NZ.

Hospitality, Entertainment and Tourism: Kaewa Tours, Levin Top 10 Holiday Park, Ngā Manu Nature Reserve, Waterfront Kitchen & Bar.

Construction and Trades: Able Whiteware Services, Peter Jackson Plumbing, Stonewood Homes Horowhenua, Stripped Electrical.

Not for Profit, Community and Public Services: Foxton Windmill Trust, Kāpiti Art Studio, Kapiti Rotary, Waikanae Montessori Preschool.

Retail: Harrisons Kāpiti Horowhenua (Flooring), Oxford Fresh.

Manufacturing, Production and Processing: South African Pantry, Tironui Sourdough.

Professional and Business Services or Technology: BidABLE NZ, Kathie Irwin and Associates, Landlink.

Innovation: Funk with Food, Isaac King Consultant, Mostly Music.

