Paddy Gower will MC the 2024 Electra Business and Innovation Awards in Levin on October 10. Photo / Newshub

Media personality Paddy Gower has been announced as the MC for the 2024 Electra Kāpiti and Horowhenua Business and Innovation Awards.

Programme manager Charlotte Tollervey said it was important to have a recognised personality and speaker for the awards night, which will be held at Horowhenua Events Centre on October 10.

The awards recognised business innovation and excellence so the awards dinner demanded a recognisable speaker of repute, she said. In recent years television personalities Michelle A’Court and Te Radar have done the job.

Tollervey said she had heard Gower speak publicly before and he fitted the brief for the job.