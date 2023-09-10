A full house with 100 singers from 11 choirs in Ōtaki.

Two choirs from Levin took part in the fourth SpringSing, held on September 9 in Ōtaki. There were 11 choirs at the event from Kāpiti, Ōtaki and Levin, with over 200 participants and about 100 people in the audience.

Sing Out Levin was directed by Marie Stapp, who also organised the event, while A Choired Taste was directed by Shona McNeill.

The event has already built up a reputation with choirs from further afield, such as Wellington, wanting to join in, but they were unable to be accepted due to time constraints.

Each choir sang three to four songs, with audience singalongs in between, ending with a rousing Sweet Caroline from all the combined choirs directed by Ann-Marie Stapp, who swings the baton for four of those choirs every week.

“There is a real buzz now, and I have already had other choirs wanting to join the next time,” Ann-Marie Stapp said. “The feedback has been fantastic so far. It was an opportunity for each choir to show off their skills, and they appreciated hearing others.”

She said she wanted the event to remain in Ōtaki and as a low-cost event, with gold coin entry only, and with financial support from the community board so the piano was tuned, the venue paid for and some fliers printed.

She said everyone should join a choir or two as it is good for the soul.

Sing Out Levin meets on Fridays in the Savage Hall, 28 Parker Avenue in Levin from 11am-12.15pm, and A Choired Taste meets in the Levin Memorial Hall on Chamberlain St on Tuesday nights from 7pm.