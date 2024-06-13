Ōtaki MP Tim Costley shows deputy Prime Minister Nicola Willis around his electorate

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley.

OPINION

I’m working hard to protect our waterways. As part of this, we’ve allocated funding for local catchment groups to support this work in Horowhenua.

To support farmers’ efforts, the Manawatū River Catchments Collective has been allocated $980,000 over four years to evaluate opportunities and implement management changes that will lead to improving water quality issues.

This is in addition to MPI’s current investment in 46 catchment-based projects, which support 290 groups and over 9000 farmers.

This funding will ensure the Manawatū River Catchments Collective has the on-the-ground support and resources it needs to protect our environment and ensure our local economy thrives now and into the future.

Our waterways are vital for the community and it is important we look after them. Farmers have been leading the way with local solutions to improve land management practices and water quality.

We also have local groups like Save Our River Trust wanting to improve and ultimately open up the Foxton River Loop. We have the Friends of the Ōtaki River, whom I’ve joined to help regenerative planting along the river.

The other big event last week was Minister of Finance Nicola Willis visiting to speak to a packed-out business breakfast at Southwards. Nicola talked not just about the economy, but about local initiatives like our commitment to build the Ōtaki to Levin Expressway, and the funding we announced last week to stop erosion of cliffs along the Ōtaki River.

Tim Costley and Nicola Willis with Jay Clarke at Woodhaven Gardens, discussing horticulture, vege prices and environmental protection.

We also visited Woodhaven Gardens (our biggest local vegetable grower)and Backyard Kids, an early childhood centre. I loved meeting one of the dads there. He’d just used the tax calculator and worked out that with our ECE subsidy and our tax relief, their family would be better off by $234 per fortnight.

I’ve also enjoyed visiting the Levin Sales Yard, St John in Levin, and speaking at various events. I prioritised time to meet businesses and residents who were impacted by boy-racers last weekend, and I’m continuing to work with police, the council and the minister to improve community safety.

I’ve held my usual regular meetings with a range of people from across the community. I heard about health and from people pleased with our new radiology funding, and various individual cases. I’m excited to visit Taitoko School today, the Waitarere Surf Lifesaving Club and some local Horowhenua businesses.

This is all part of the variety of being the local MP, and it’s a huge privilege for me.