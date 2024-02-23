Tim Costley talking to a voter in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton.





OPINION

First of all, I’d like to start by thanking all of those who organised and contributed to the Ōtaki Kite Festival over the weekend.

It was, as always, an amazing event, and the weather got better as the weekend went on. It was great to see not just visitors from around the country and world who travelled to be here for this, but so many families from our region enjoying a great weekend. Again, to the committee of six and all the volunteers who pulled off a world-class event – thank you.

Last weekend was also the Prime Minister’s State of the Nation speech. He highlighted the fragile state this country is in, with debt approaching $100 billion (it was only $5.4b five years ago), and we inherited a $200b deficit in funding transport projects like our local expressways and train upgrades (we will still deliver trains and Ō2NL!).

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley poolside in Foxton.

Kāinga Ora was also planning to sell 10,200 homes to cover losses, even while its losses rise to $29b. This is why we are changing the way this economy is run. We are unashamedly bringing back responsible economic management, making the tough choices, and ensuring we can prioritise the spending where it is needed like addressing the cost of living, education, health, and law and order.

Locally I’m continuing my ‘pop-up clinics’ with Levin this week and Paraparaumu next (Ōtaki and Waikanae the following weeks). The main themes I heard through these last week were frustrations with transport and NZTA, and also from a group passionately supporting the restoration of the Foxton River Loop.

Foxton has a great future and I’m keen to support this. I’ve also spent time this week with police, Waiopehu College, the Foxton Pool, Social Service Agencies, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and the EU Ambassador, as well as a visit to Napier.

Finally, the legislative work in Parliament this year has focused on finishing our 100-day plan, and if you want to see me speaking on things like mental health or the EU Free Trade Agreement, you can see these on my Facebook Page or Parliament TV on demand. Facebook is a great way to keep up with what I’m doing so please follow my page.

All the best, and hope to see some of you at Purple Poppy Day this Saturday.