Lana, Lachlan, Maddison and Leigh Sirett from Ōtaki Hunting and Fishing. The family has joined forces with Ōtaki Market to run a Camping and Craft expo in November.

There will be plenty of camping and outdoor equipment at November’s Ōtaki Market.

Ōtaki Hunting and Fishing and the Ōtaki Market have joined forces for the two-day Camping and Craft expo.

Ōtaki Hunting and Fishing owner-operator Leigh Sirett said the market will showcase outdoor adventure and local craftsmanship.

“The energy and community spirit the market brings are a perfect match for our Hunting and Fishing Expo, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The grass area of the market will host the camping side of the expo, with a variety of local camping and outdoor equipment. Meanwhile, the car park will be packed with market stalls featuring handcrafted goods and local products.