Ortega to target $80,000 Levin Ryder Stakes

Ortega, pictured winning at Pukekohe, will now target the Phil's Electrical and Gypsy Caravans Levin Ryder Stakes at Otaki on July 27. Photo / Kenton Wright (Race Images)

Ortega has earned a late season shot at black type following her midweek success at Pukekohe.

The juvenile daughter of Reliable Man produced a tenacious performance at her second appearance to break her maiden over 1200m earlier this month for trainer Stephen Marsh and rider Masa Hashizume.

“She did a good job, she was very gutsy after racing wide and worked pretty hard, so it was a really good effort,” Marsh said.

The Cambridge horseman will keep Ortega ticking over and head to the Central Districts next month for the final two-year-old feature of 2023/24.

“She seems to have come through the race well and at the end of July is the Levin Ryder Stakes (Listed, 1200m),” Marsh said.

“She handles wet ground so we’ll have a go at that for some black type and if she could win then she’s a valuable filly.

“That’s what we’ll be doing and with the gap between races we can nurse her along and she could have a jump-out or a trial somewhere before that next run.”

While Ortega has proven adept in winter conditions, Marsh doesn’t believe she is a one-trick pony.

“She’s one of those fillies that is tough and very genuine, she is getting through the wet tracks because she’s so gutsy,” he said.

“She has a great attitude and will to win and I certainly don’t think she’s just a wet tracker.”

The $80,000 Phil’s Electrical and Gyspy Caravans Levin Ryder Stakes will be run at Ōtaki on July 27.

