Original Whirokino trestle bridge demolition well under way

Reminiscent of the construction of the trestle bridge back in the 1930s, a crane is being used to help demolish the last remaining parts. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Reminiscent of the construction of the trestle bridge back in the 1930s, a crane is being used to help demolish the last remaining parts. Photo / Nikki Carroll

The demolition of the decommissioned Whirokino Bridge south of Foxton is well under way, with the view reminiscent of its original construction in the 1930s.

The 90-year-old bridge on SH1 was replaced by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency with a wider $70 million structure over the Manawatū River and Moutoa floodplain, which opened in February 2020.

The new Whirokino Trestle with the old bridge in the background. Demolition of the remaining bit of the old bridge began in November. Photo / Supplied

Original demolition plans were put on hold after a number of recreational cyclists pushed for it to remain, citing limited room on the new bridge for them to ride safely.

In June this year, the decision was made to go ahead with the demolition, which thrilled the Manawatū Power Boat Club as the old bridge was creating a situation where boats racing at speed were confronted with twice as many obstacles.

The building of the Foxton Trestle Bridge on SH1 across the Whirokino swamp around 1936-37. Supplied by Horowhenua Kete

At the time a spokesperson for NZTA said the removal did not mean that a walking and cycling bridge was beyond the realm of possibility in the future.

State Highway 1 traffic has not been affected by the work, but motorists need to be aware of vehicles moving in and out of the area.

Demolition is set to be completed by the end of March 2022.

Demolition of the old Whirokino trestle bridge just south of Foxton township is well under way. Photo / Nikki Carroll