Two witches guard the entrance to one of the houses involved in a previous Operation Halloween Horowhenua event.
There’ll be ghoulies, ghosties and maybe some long-legged beasties in Levin this Halloween.
Operation Halloween Horowhenua is back for its 10th year and Gay Leahy looking forward to a night of fun and safe trick-or-treating.
“At the start, we only had about 20 houses - now we get over 50 entered. It’s nice to see that growth.”
She said the event provides a safe way to experience trick-or-treating, with people tying an orange balloon to their mailbox to signal they are “halloween friendly”.
“If you would like your house to be visited by trick-or-treaters on the night, you put an orange balloon on your letterbox. I usually visit the participating houses a couple of days before to drop off a balloon to them.”
While Leahy has been running the event for the past nine years, she said it was her friend, Gemma Petit, who had the original idea.
“Her son wanted to go trick-or-treating and she started this to provide a safe environment for her son and other children to experience Halloween in. They moved away a year later and I’ve been running it since.”