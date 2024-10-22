While Leahy has been running the event for the past nine years, she said it was her friend, Gemma Petit, who had the original idea.

“Her son wanted to go trick-or-treating and she started this to provide a safe environment for her son and other children to experience Halloween in. They moved away a year later and I’ve been running it since.”

Leahy said the event is well supported.

“We get a lot of people who love doing up their houses for Halloween. They look forward to it each year and put a lot of effort into decorating.”

Houses participating in 2024 Operation Halloween Horowhenua will be given an orange balloon to put on their letterbox, the same as previous years.

She said the balloon is a great way to identify participating houses.

“I work in real estate and my vendors used to get worried about people entering their property on Halloween, so this is a great way to give them peace of mind but also to easily identify the houses.”

On the day, Leahy will regularly update the Operation Halloween Horowhenua Facebook page, telling trick-or-treaters if houses run out of candy, or alerting them when the houses are ready to visit.

“Some houses open up earlier than others so it’s great to put that up and also if houses run out of candy, either me or the person at the house can post on the page.

“It’s a great event to have and it’s always good fun.”

The details:

What: Operation Halloween Horowhenua

When: Thursday, October 31

More information: Operation Halloween Horowhenua Facebook page







