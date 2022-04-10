Nurse Desiree Paul vaccinating Kuia Mateohorere Kanuta at her home in Foxton, as she has no access to transport to get out to a clinic. Photo / Supplied

As New Zealand welcomes the world back through our borders, we need to be aware this also means the return of 'flu' viruses and other illnesses that we've managed to keep at bay for the past two years.

Surveillance data provided by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), which is funded by the Ministry of Health, shows the circulation of the influenza virus was almost non-existent in the winter seasons of 2020 and 2021.

Right now, it's the perfect time to be thinking about building your immunity and preparing for the 2022 winter season, according to Lynette Wolfenden, community and special projects pharmacist at Berrys Health Centre Pharmacy.

Although we're probably over getting needles stuck in us, one of the best ways to prevent infection caused by the 'flu' virus is to get the influenza vaccine.

Michael Wood from Levin receiving his 'flu' vaccination from nurse Desiree Paul, at Berrys Health Centre Pharmacy. Photo / Supplied

"Vaccination is the best way to prevent infection and [to also] reduce the seriousness of illness if you [do] become infected," said Wolfenden.

Berrys Pharmacy has fully trained vaccinators who can visit local businesses to administer the 'flu' vaccination to their staff.

The pharmacy can also cater for those in the community who are housebound or can't easily access transport to get to a clinic.

The flu vaccination is free for pregnant women (any trimester), people aged 65 years and older, plus people aged under 65 years with a pre-existing medical condition (criteria do apply for this).

Colds and 'flu' are frequently complicated by bacterial infections in the ear, nose, throat, and lungs, which can result in prolonged illness.

According to Wolfenden, another component of a suggested Winter Wellness programme is to take a course of a pharmacy issued oral antibacterial vaccine.

"And we also have Winter Wellness vitamin packs in store, containing vitamin C, D and zinc, for immune system support," she said.

Vitamin C is a potent immune support, especially during winter, as well as being an effective antioxidant.

Vitamin D is known as the 'sunshine' vitamin because the body obtains this essential vitamin from the sun's UV rays however, with increased awareness of the harmful effects of over exposure to sunlight, there are some people that may have low vitamin D levels.

And zinc supports immune function, recovery and wound healing, and healthy skin.

If you feel you need to boost your immunity, or want to reduce the chance of catching the 'flu', then pop in to your local pharmacy and have a chat to the staff, as we can't be sure what illnesses are going to cross the border this winter.