Cazna Thompson at 75 still singing her way around the country. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

“One song can do it,” said Levin veteran country and western and gospel singer Cazna Thompson, who at 75 is still raking in the awards.

Last year she bagged the Pounamu Country Club’s Veteran Overall Award, while this year she has added the national accolade of being runner-up in the veteran edition of Entertainer of the Year.

Music rings through her day, she said. “Music is good for the soul. I think I sang before I could talk,” she said.

Last year she won three sections and the overall veterans award and in 2020 she won the solo, gospel and country veteran sections.

“In 2022 the song The Wayward Wind won me the western section as well as the overall award, while I won nothing in other sections in our Pounamu club awards.”

She said the enormous trophy that comes with this club award is up for grabs again on November 4 when club members vie for the various awards.

The trophy for Pounamu Country Club's Veteran's Award.

“On Sunday, November 5 we hold our finals concert, from 10am at the Cosmopolitan Club.”

Cazna has been singing on stage, she doesn’t play any instrument, since 1979 and has taken on a variety of styles. She sings solo, country and western, gospel and even country rock and jazz. “It keeps me active and young.”

She also belongs to the Horowhenua Ukulele Club and joins in their concerts at rest homes.

“We also do concerts in te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō.”

The lively local country and western club has been a major drawcard for her, so much so that four years ago, she upped sticks and moved from Wellington to Levin.

“I have been a member ever since the club started. I came over to check them out and stayed. The local musicians are amazing. I can always find someone to accompany me.”

She singled out the Bandits and their musical director Michael Tipping. “They are fantastic.”

Her son won junior country entertainer of the year in 1983 and just kept going, initially just to help him. She said 32 people signed up for the awards this year and entering is a lot of work.

“You have to pay your own way, do recordings to send in, so the musicians can practise the songs beforehand and prior to the show you have 15 minutes to practise with the musicians.”

She said the veteran section is open to anyone aged 56 and over, but she has found the quality of the entrants of the other sections, some including children, is truly amazing.