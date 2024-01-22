Alison Cooper and Miss Stockholm won Champion Harness at the Horowhenua AP&I Royal Show at the weekend.

Alison Cooper and Miss Stockholm won Champion Harness at the Horowhenua AP&I Royal Show at the weekend.

It was like Alison Cooper and her horse Miss Stockholm had just stepped out of a time machine.

Resplendent in their finery and joined together as horse and carriage, the pair circled the Levin showgrounds just as some showgoers might have arrived at the historic event, which had now been going for more than 100 years ago, starting in 1906 at Levin Racecourse.

Miss Stockholm painted a pretty picture and seemed attune to the wishes of Cooper as they performed for the judges, winning the Champion Harness award at the Horowhenua AP&I Royal Show at the weekend as horse and carriage events returned to the show for the first time in years.

Cooper had been around horses and had ridden all her life but loved the tradition and history of driving a horse.

“It’s the most fun you can have sitting down,” she said.

Ōhau horsewoman Alison Cooper and Miss Stockholm competing at the Horowhenua AP&I Royal Show at the weekend.

“I love the tradition and celebrating and continuing things of the past. Most equine sports have an element of tradition.

“When you think about it, horse-drawn vehicles were a way for people to make a living and were vital for farming and transport. It’s is one way in which this country was formed.”

Cooper commended the organisers of the Horowhenua AP&I Royal Show for their work in staging the event.

“I take my hat off to the organisers. It must be a huge amount of work and it was exciting to be part of such a significant event,” she said.

Miss Stockholm was bred in Ōhakune by friends and Cooper said she felt privileged to be showing her.

She took 10-year-old mare Stocky to the beach afterwards to cool off as a reward.

“She loves the variety,” she said.

The ability to show continued this weekend with a Combined Driving competition in Tangimoana, the equine equivalent of a multi-sport event with a series of driving and dressage legs.