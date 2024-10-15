New Zealand has lost a long-time battler for women’s rights with the death, on Friday, October 11, of Levin resident Wynne Bullen just weeks short of her 106th birthday.
In the 1960s she became the first woman elected to the Upper Hutt Borough Council, topping the poll, but the all-male council denied her the honour of deputy-mayor. It was the catalyst for a lifetime of fighting for women which was recognised in some small way with the presentation of a Kate Sheppard Camellia brooch.
Wynne Malkin was born in Brighton, England, in December 1918, soon after the end of World War I. Her father, Edwin Malkin, served in France with the Royal Sussex Regiment and was wounded and gassed several times. Her mother, Florence, was a nurse.
Wynne had three sisters and two brothers and the whole family emigrated to New Zealand in 1925, in search of a better life. They settled in Waipukurau in Central Hawke’s Bay, where Wynne completed her schooling and then took up shop work.
In 1941, at the age of 22, she met and married Christopher John Bullen, a fitter and turner at the Gear Meat Company in Petone, and they set up house in Upper Hutt.