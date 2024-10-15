The couple had two children, Chris and Jim, and once the boys were old enough Wynne went back to work as a kindergarten teacher. She also showed the first signs of political activity, becoming electorate secretary to Industries and Commerce Minister Phil Holloway in the Nash Labour Government.

However, her interests gravitated more to local politics and in the 1960s she stood for the Upper Hutt Council, where, despite topping the poll, it was made clear that she would not be deputy mayor. She promised herself that the next woman to be in the same position would not suffer the same put-down and sure enough, in a later election when Doris Nicholson topped the poll, the deputy mayoral post was almost automatically hers.

When Wynne’s husband Chris retired, the couple moved to Levin and Wynne was a regular attendee at local and national political meetings, armed with questions for the candidates. Chris passed away at the age of 92, and soon after Wynne bought a unit in Reevedon Retirement Village in Levin. She sold it when she was 97 and moved in to the rest home.

Wynne celebrated her 100th birthday on December 8, 2018, with 120 friends and family on hand for the occasion. On her 105th birthday she was interviewed live on breakfast television.

When asked for the key to her longevity she replied: “I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I have no secret. I just lived each day and got on with it.”

Getting on with it was something she did right up to the end, suggesting ways of keeping other rest home residents active and entertained, including teaching the “old people” how to play indoor bowls and helping to run trivial pursuits. Two days before her death she was talking to the rest home’s recreation staff about another new activity.

When she turned 100 she tried to carry out a banking transaction but it was declined and her account was blocked. When bank staff queried it the computer came back with the message that Wynne Bullen was a minor and unable to operate a bank account. The computer only recognised the last two digits of a customer’s age and in 2018 it showed her as under the age of 1.

Wynne was most amused.