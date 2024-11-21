The stop/go signs will be at the intersection between State Highway 57 and Tararua Rd. Photo / Google

State Highway 57, at the intersection with Tararua Rd in Levin, will be under stop/go traffic management next month ahead of work on a new roundabout.

The intersection will be down to one lane from Monday, December 2 to Friday, December 13.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said crews would be working between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

They said a four-way stop/go traffic management system will be in place, with a 30km/h speed limit through the site.

“Delays of up to 10 minutes should be expected. Please plan your journey accordingly and adhere to the lower speed limit through the intersection.”