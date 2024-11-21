Advertisement
NZTA plan work for Tararua Rd and State Highway 57 intersection

Horowhenua Chronicle
The stop/go signs will be at the intersection between State Highway 57 and Tararua Rd. Photo / Google

State Highway 57, at the intersection with Tararua Rd in Levin, will be under stop/go traffic management next month ahead of work on a new roundabout.

The intersection will be down to one lane from Monday, December 2 to Friday, December 13.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said crews would be working between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

They said a four-way stop/go traffic management system will be in place, with a 30km/h speed limit through the site.

“Delays of up to 10 minutes should be expected. Please plan your journey accordingly and adhere to the lower speed limit through the intersection.”

During the work, crews would be assessing services in the area as part of project work on the planned new roundabout.

“This is a busy area and we appreciate people’s patience while we work towards making this intersection safer and more efficient for all road users.

“The new roundabout will improve safety at this busy intersection and will also provide a future connection to the new Ōtaki to North of Levin (Ō2NL) highway and the Tara-Ika growth area."

