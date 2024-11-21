State Highway 57, at the intersection with Tararua Rd in Levin, will be under stop/go traffic management next month ahead of work on a new roundabout.
The intersection will be down to one lane from Monday, December 2 to Friday, December 13.
A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said crews would be working between 7am and 6pm Monday to Friday.
They said a four-way stop/go traffic management system will be in place, with a 30km/h speed limit through the site.
“Delays of up to 10 minutes should be expected. Please plan your journey accordingly and adhere to the lower speed limit through the intersection.”