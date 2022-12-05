More cycle and walk paths will be developed in the next few years.

Safe walking and cycling around Levin will be increasing in the next few years, thanks to council plans to increase the network of cycle and walking paths and a cash injection from Waka Kotahi which has allocated $2.88 million of funding towards a $3.288m cycle and walking path network in Horowhenua.

The plan is to develop another 3.15km of paths, targeting safe travel across railway lines to connect key walking and cycling routes in Levin, and building the foundation of a strategic cycling network.

Expected to be ready by July 2024, council the intends to build upon this work with continued investment to make it easier and safer to walk and cycle across the district.

“There are a lot of advocates in Horowhenua for improved cycleways in particular,” said Mayor Bernie Wanden.

“We want better options for our residents and visitors to explore our beautiful district without the need for a vehicle. We’re growing three times faster than the rest of New Zealand, and we are excited by the challenges and opportunities this unprecedented growth presents. It’s a chance to create more resilient, connected and sustainable community infrastructure for everyone to enjoy.

“Choosing walking or cycling as your main form of transportation has significant benefits to your physical and mental health, the environment and in turn, the community. These benefits will enhance the lives of those living in Horowhenua today, and for generations to come.”

He said Levin is well-placed to deliver a programme of works to improve walking and cycling opportunities. Being just over 4km in diameter and largely flat, the town is, in a spatial sense, well suited for active transport.

“We have improved shared paths in Levin along Queen St, Fairfield and Arapaepae roads and we’re extending the shared path on Arapaepae Rd to end at Meadowvale Drive. We’ve also worked on Palmer Rd in Foxton Beach,” Wanden said.

The Transport Choices Package from Waka Kotahi NZTA will be used to continue expanding this network of paths to help people embrace cycling or walking as a means of travel, and to create a transport system that’s sustainable for the next generation.

Waka Kotahi NZTA manager urban mobility Kathryn King said, “The Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel. I’m pleased councils around the country are embracing the opportunity to provide greater transport choices for their communities.

“Funding criteria specified projects that would deliver strategic cycling/micro-mobility networks; create walkable neighbourhoods; support healthy school travel; or make public transport easier to use. The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go safely in ways that are good for their health and the planet.”

Transport Choices funding is only indicative until Waka Kotahi works with councils to explore how projects can be progressed in line with Transport Choices timeframes. Funding allocations may be adjusted after this consultation.

Central government is investing $350m to create greater transport choices for people across Aotearoa.