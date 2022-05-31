Referee Ben O'Keeffe, flanked by touch judges Randal Peni and Sam Taylor.



One of New Zealand's best rugby referees has signed up with Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby Union in an effort to keep in touch with the grassroots of the game.

Ben O'Keeffe whistled a senior club game at Shannon Domain at the weekend - a long way from Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch where less than 24 hours earlier he was the man in the middle in the Crusaders and Queensland Reds match.

It's hard to imagine more contrasting venues, yet it was O'Keeffe's passion for club rugby and the atmosphere of the club scene that led him to chase the Shannon appointment.

Now living in the Kāpiti region, O'Keeffe approached the HKRU referees association chairman Stu Taylforth asking how much the annual membership subscription was.

Taylforth told O'Keeffe there was never any fee. Welcome aboard.

"He contacted us and asked how he might be able to contribute and if there was any chance he could do some assistant refereeing, just to be involved in club rugby," he said.

Referee Ben O'Keeffe talks with Aaron Smith during the Super Rugby Pacific match between the Blues and the Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium in March.

"He's a bloody nice guy and an absolute role model and our referees can take a lot of learnings sic from him. He attended our development meeting last night, too. He wants to help out when he can."

Hefty commitments meant O'Keefe might only be able to do one game a year, but Taylforth said they'd take what they could get.

It was never easy for the association to recruit and retain referees, so having someone of his calibre on the team was a real boost for morale, he said.

There was a whisper in the changing sheds a new referee was in town and O'Keeffe was shown the respect anybody who gives up their afternoon to facilitate a game of sport deserves.

There was comment from the sideline that Saturday's match was one of the best club rugby games seen in a long time.

Shannon club secretary Hilton Williams couldn't help but heap praise on O'Keeffe for contributing to a brilliant game of rugby. Shannon lost the match 23-20 to Waikanae.

Shannon Rugby Club's Premier team in their half time huddle with coach Nathan Beuck.

"We want him every week. This is meant as no disrespect to our referees who give up their time and do a great job, but there's a reason he's at the top level. He's fit and knowledgeable and experienced and let the game flow. It was unreal," he said.

"He didn't have to do it, but he did and we really appreciate it."

O'Keeffe showered and hung around after the Shannon match, sharing a beer and a devilled sausage with onions in bread, and listened to the aftermatch speeches.

Club rugby had played an important role in his career, and he was grateful for an opportunity to stay connected with those roots. He had spent time refereeing club rugby in Marlborough and Dunedin early in his career.

You got the feeling O'Keeffe would be happy if he could stay under the radar and just enjoy the experience.

"I love club rugby. A big part of where I have got to now is through my experiences in club rugby, and the aftermatch is a big part of that," he said.

"You never know when you will get the opportunity to do it, too, so you have to take it while it's there.

"It's an absolute blast."

O'Keeffe started as a referee in 2008 as a 19-year-old. He became a professional referee for the New Zealand Rugby Union in 2013, where he made his domestic debut in the ITM Cup match between Auckland and Bay of Plenty.

Two years later he had the 2015 ITM Cup Final between Canterbury and Auckland.

In 2014, he started to appear at Super Rugby level as an assistant referee. In 2015 he got a late call-up through injury to referee his first Super match, a game between Highlanders and Crusaders. Later that year he did his first international, a Fiji vs Tonga game.

He now officiated Super Rugby, Mitre 10 Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship tournaments, and his next big gig was a game in Argentina.

It was really Dr Ben O'Keeffe though, as by day he was a practicing ophthalmologist in Wellington.