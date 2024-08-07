The presentation was attended by Roy William's close family. Here Roy is pictured with close family and Ōtaki MP Tim Costley.

The presentation was attended by Roy William's close family. Here Roy is pictured with close family and Ōtaki MP Tim Costley.

Levin man Roy Williams has been presented with a Nuclear Test Medal for his service during the Cold War.

Williams was stationed on a navy vessel during the British Atmospheric testing of nuclear bombs on Kiritimati (Christmas Island) in April 1958.

The presentation took place in July and was attended by Williams’ daughters Jaki Bickerton and Kirsty Williams and other close family members.

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley presented Williams with the Nuclear Test Medal, given to veterans involved in UK atmospheric nuclear testing in the 50s and 60s. The medal features an atom surrounded by olive branches.

Bickerton said the day was lovely.