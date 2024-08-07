Advertisement
Nuclear testing witness Roy Williams from Levin receives medal for service

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
The presentation was attended by Roy William's close family. Here Roy is pictured with close family and Ōtaki MP Tim Costley.

Levin man Roy Williams has been presented with a Nuclear Test Medal for his service during the Cold War.

Williams was stationed on a navy vessel during the British Atmospheric testing of nuclear bombs on Kiritimati (Christmas Island) in April 1958.

The presentation took place in July and was attended by Williams’ daughters Jaki Bickerton and Kirsty Williams and other close family members.

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley presented Williams with the Nuclear Test Medal, given to veterans involved in UK atmospheric nuclear testing in the 50s and 60s. The medal features an atom surrounded by olive branches.

Bickerton said the day was lovely.

“Tim was great. He was extremely professional and it was nicely done. Dad has dementia and Tim took the time to sit and chat with him. Tim was in the Air Force so they talked a bit about that which opened Dad up. It was Tim’s first time seeing a Nuclear Test Medal and he said it was an honour to present it to Dad.”

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley speaks to Roy Williams during the Nuclear Test Medal presentation.
She said the family were also happy to find out Costley spoke about Williams in Parliament.

“It was fantastic.”

Speaking in Parliament, Costley said it had been a special day.

“Roy Williams of Levin, quite possibly the first New Zealander to receive the British Nuclear Medal, was presented on Monday. There are only a few living survivors and veterans from that time and it was a very special day for him and his family.”

