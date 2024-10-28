Liam Hillman-Slow was disgusted by the amount of rubbish he found on his Sunday walk.

Liam Hillman-Slow was so disgusted at the amount of rubbish he saw on his weekly walks with his grandmother to the Levin dog park that he decided to do something about it.

The 9-year-old Levin North student spent his Sunday morning over Labour weekend picking up rubbish from the start of the Lake Domain entrance and half way up Queen St West.

In total, the caring youngster filled two standard shopping bags with rubbish, mostly plastic and glass bottles, takeaway wrappers and containers and cans.

“I can’t believe that people drop all this rubbish. Don’t they have any respect for the environment? People need to clean up the earth,” he said.

Liam’s grandmother said he had almost been in tears at the sight of all the discarded rubbish and had jumped at the chance to spend one of their walks picking up rubbish, hoping it would inspire people not to drop rubbish in the future.