New Zealand Pony Club Championship Week to be held in Foxton in January 2025

“The Championship Week combines showjumping, dressage and mounted games into one event.”

She said spectators will enjoy watching the country’s top pony club riders compete.

“It’s going to be a whole lot of fun. For the showjumping, we’ll have two rings set up as riders and their ponies try to clear jumps. The dressage is always fun to watch as well.”

Lattey said a highlight of the event will be the mounted games.

“I don’t want to give too much away but it’s good fun spectator sport. There’s lots of adrenaline and we’ll have people competing who play at an international level.”

The Moturoa Pony Club will run beginner-level dressage, showjumping and mounted game competitions during the event.

“This is for our members who aren’t quite at championship level. It gives them the chance to experience competing. We want to give all kids an opportunity to be involved in the competition in a safe and controlled environment. It also allows our lower level riders to see people competing at the higher levels and to hopefully be inspired by them.”

She said it’s about supporting new and experienced riders.

“We’d love for the grassroots riders and championship riders to mingle and create friendships. We want to provide opportunities for all riders, regardless of their skill and experience.”

With less than four months until the event, Lattey said the club is now looking for sponsorship.

“This is for our championship and lower-level events. If anyone is interested, we’d love to hear from them and want to thank people in advance for helping us bring this national-level event to Foxton.”

The details:

What: New Zealand Pony Club Association North Island Championship Week.

When: January 14-16, 2025

Where: Foxton Race Course, 36 Bergin Rd, Foxton