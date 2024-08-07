Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

New Zealand indie folk band Albi & The Wolves howling into Ohau, Levin

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Albi & The Wolves from left: Pascal Roggen, Chris Dent (Albi) and Micheal Young.

Albi & The Wolves from left: Pascal Roggen, Chris Dent (Albi) and Micheal Young.

Aotearoa indie-folk band Albi & The Wolves are bringing their toe-tapping tunes to Ohau, Levin in August.

The 2018 NZ Vodaphone Music Awards best folk artist winners are travelling the country, touring their third studio album Light After The Dark.

The album was produced over two years by TeMatera Smith (Troy Kingi) from AAA Records. For frontman Chris Dent, the album pays tribute to his late brother.

“The song Pitter Patter means that he’s with me still and there when I’m performing.”

For Pascal Roggen, Underpass is his favourite tune. Bandmate Micheal Young’s top choice is High In Your Sigh, a brass-filled groove he composed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Their tour will feature their new songs sung with harmony and heat accompanied by electric violin. The band is well-known for its relatable lyrics and humble themes, often covering topics such as love, loss, sobriety and stories from the road.

They’ll be joined by Hannah De Koster on drums for the Ohau show. Other stops on their tour include Christchurch, Maungaturoto, Whangarei, Walkworth, Katikati, Hamilton, Napier and Ōakura.

The details:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What: Albi and The Wolves

When: Sunday August 25, 2pm-4.30pm

Where: Ohau Hall, 14 Muhunoa West Road, Ōhau

Tickets: Prebook tickets by emailing ohaufolk@gmail.com or purchasing via undertheradar.co.nz. Cash door sales ($25 for adults, $10 for full-time students) also available.



Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle