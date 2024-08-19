Albi & The Wolves are Pascal Roggen (left), Chris Dent (Albi) and Micheal Young.

Albi & The Wolves are Pascal Roggen (left), Chris Dent (Albi) and Micheal Young.

Aotearoa indie-folk band Albi & The Wolves are bringing their toe-tapping tunes to Ōakura in August.

The 2018 New Zealand Vodafone Music Awards’ Best Folk Artist winners are travelling the country, touring their third studio album Light After The Dark.

The album was produced over two years by TeMatera Smith (Troy Kingi), of AAA Record. For frontman Chris Dent, the album pays tribute to his late brother.

“The song Pitter Patter means that he’s with me still and there when I’m performing.”

For Pascal Roggen, Underpass is his favourite tune. Bandmate Micheal Young’s top choice is High In Your Sigh, a brass-filled groove he composed.