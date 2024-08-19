Advertisement
New Zealand indie-folk band Albi & The Wolves howling into Ōakura, Taranaki

Albi & The Wolves are Pascal Roggen (left), Chris Dent (Albi) and Micheal Young.

Aotearoa indie-folk band Albi & The Wolves are bringing their toe-tapping tunes to Ōakura in August.

The 2018 New Zealand Vodafone Music Awards’ Best Folk Artist winners are travelling the country, touring their third studio album Light After The Dark.

The album was produced over two years by TeMatera Smith (Troy Kingi), of AAA Record. For frontman Chris Dent, the album pays tribute to his late brother.

“The song Pitter Patter means that he’s with me still and there when I’m performing.”

For Pascal Roggen, Underpass is his favourite tune. Bandmate Micheal Young’s top choice is High In Your Sigh, a brass-filled groove he composed.

Their tour will feature their new songs sung with harmony and heat accompanied by electric violin. The band are well known for their relatable lyrics and humble themes, often covering topics such as love, loss, sobriety and stories from the road.

They’ll be joined by Hannah De Koster on drums for the Ōakura show. Other stops on their tour include Christchurch, Maungatūroto, Whangārei, Walkworth, Katikati, Hamilton, Napier and Ōhau.

The Details

What: Albi & The Wolves

When: Saturday, August 24, 8pm-11pm

Where: Butlers Reef Restaurant, Bar and Function Venue, 1133 South Rd, Ōakura

Tickets: Pre-book tickets by emailing ohaufolk@gmail.com or purchasing via undertheradar.co.nz.



