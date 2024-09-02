The UCOL campus in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

In response to the needs of students, the Universal College of Learning (UCOL), which has campuses in Palmerston North, Levin and Whanganui, has announced the creation of two scholarships designed to help students stay in their studies and thrive.

This initiative follows the winding up of the Association of Students at UCOL and ensures the remaining funds are utilised to empower and support students for many years.

There was $180,000 in funding available to donate to UCOL when the previous student association was dissolved. The new scholarships — the UCOL Student Success Scholarship and the UCOL Empowerment Scholarship — will run until 2032, awarding up to $24,000 of scholarships each year.

UCOL student success senior manager Victoria Blockley-Powell said her team worked with students daily and saw first hand how financial challenges could be a significant barrier to accessing education.

“This funding is intended to help further remove barriers and will help to provide the necessary means for students to succeed.”