New Plymouth band Turkey the Bird soaring to Levin for album release tour

Turkey the Bird is returning to Ōhau Hall on Saturday, November 2, for their North Island album release tour.

A New Plymouth band are bringing their national tour to Levin.

Turkey the Bird, a folk band trio, will stop at Ōhau Hall as part of their 12-stop North Island tour to promote the release of their new album: Men, Fish, Boat. Other venues include the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North.

The band, who met through Singer Songwriters New Plymouth, consists of New Zealander Sol Bear Coulton (banjo and slide guitar), Andre Manella from Switzerland (guitar, bass and percussion) and Adrian Whelan from Ireland (guitar, mandolin, bass and spoons).

The album was released on Friday, September 27, and has 13 catchy folk songs, with the trio collaborating with Auckland ukelele band The Nukes for one of the tracks.

The concert has been organised by Dale Webb of Dale’s Acoustic Live Event and Manella said the show is set to be a great one.

“There is a particular and special vibe that Dale’s Acoustic Live Event brings to these shows which we didn’t want to miss out on.”

The band last performed at the venue in 2023 and Manella said they look forward to performing there again.

“We had a great turnout there on our last tour. We loved the beautiful vibe that was in the room courtesy of the Ōhau and Levin locals. Someone even gifted us a turkey-caller mouthpiece that we might integrate into our show. Watch this space. We’re looking forward to bringing our new show to the Ōhau Hall and are looking forward to some genuine ‘gobbles’ from the crowd.”

The details:

What: Turkey the Bird at Ōhau Hall concert

When: Saturday, November 2, doors open 7pm

Where: Ōhau Hall, 14 Muhunoa West Rd, Ōhau

Other: Refreshments available

Cost: $25 door sales or prebook at Under the Radar or by emailing Dave Webb: ohaufolk@gmail.com

What: Turkey the Bird - Palmerston North Concert

When: Friday, November 1 from 7.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre, 312 Main St, Palmerston North

Tickets: $30 available at Under the Radar

