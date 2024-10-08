Turkey the Bird is returning to Ōhau Hall on Saturday, November 2, for their North Island album release tour.

A New Plymouth band are bringing their national tour to Levin.

Turkey the Bird, a folk band trio, will stop at Ōhau Hall as part of their 12-stop North Island tour to promote the release of their new album: Men, Fish, Boat. Other venues include the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North.

The band, who met through Singer Songwriters New Plymouth, consists of New Zealander Sol Bear Coulton (banjo and slide guitar), Andre Manella from Switzerland (guitar, bass and percussion) and Adrian Whelan from Ireland (guitar, mandolin, bass and spoons).

The album was released on Friday, September 27, and has 13 catchy folk songs, with the trio collaborating with Auckland ukelele band The Nukes for one of the tracks.

The concert has been organised by Dale Webb of Dale’s Acoustic Live Event and Manella said the show is set to be a great one.