Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

New mums struggling in silence because no one shows up any more

6 minutes to read
Krystine Nation, AKA mummy blogger The Real Life Wife, shares her own maternal mental health journey on social media and on stage. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Krystine Nation, AKA mummy blogger The Real Life Wife, shares her own maternal mental health journey on social media and on stage. Photo / Nikki Carroll

Horowhenua Chronicle
By Nikki Carroll

WARNING: This story may be distressing for some readers

The leading cause of death among pregnant women and new mums in New Zealand is suicide, according to a report released by the Helen Clark Foundation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.