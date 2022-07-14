The three feathers making up the new Age Concern logo represent Community, Friendship and Respect. Image / Supplied.

The three feathers making up the new Age Concern logo represent Community, Friendship and Respect. Image / Supplied.

On July 1, Age Concern NZ had a re-brand launch - changing what they do and how they look – to better reflect the elder population across Aotearoa.

To celebrate, Age Concern Horowhenua (ACH) is hosting an Open Day on Monday August 1, from 10am to 2pm, at their office in Durham Street, Levin.

Age Concern has been a presence in Horowhenua for about 20 years, following a realisation during the early 2000s that the growing number of elderly people in the district needed more specific, locally-based social and welfare advocacy.

Beginning as an Elder Abuse and Welfare co-ordination society in 2001, it soon became obvious that affiliation with Age Concern NZ was the best option for the society, and the first ACH office opened in the Muaūpoko Tribal Authority building in Levin.

Later, under the chairmanship of the late Graham Smellie, ACH moved to rooms at the Tararua Medical Centre. Then, in late 2020, ACH was moved to its current location, to be more central and accessible to those who use their services.

Age Concern has had a rebrand nationally to better reflect and promote how they support the older members of our community. Image / Supplied

Manager Catherine McAuliffe said that with the rising demand for their services over the past two years, now is the perfect time to show the community exactly what ACH has to offer.

"There has been a 48 per cent increase in people requesting the visiting service alone, and our registered clients have grown by the same percentage," McAuliffe said.

Fortunately, there has also been an increase in the number of volunteers, with just over 40 locals now helping out as visitors, and another 20 helping with the exercise and grocery shopping services.

McAuliffe believes the increase in demand is partly because ACH has a more visual presence, utilising both Facebook and the Horowhenua Chronicle, as well as a higher rate of referrals from whānau stuck overseas due to the pandemic.

"Covid has also created more of an environment of [caring for others]," she said, "so we are hearing from people who think their neighbours could use our services as well."

On the downside, McAuliffe said, although Elder Abuse referral figures were about the same as they were before Covid, they are seeing far more complex cases and a lot more financial abuse occurring.

This is possibly due to rising living costs, and McAuliffe believes there needs to be more education around safeguarding elder people's finances as well as how to create an Advance Care plan.

Be sure to put Age Concern Horowhenua's Open Day on Monday August 1 into your diary and head along to 14 Durham Street, Levin, to enjoy the range of activities planned, as well as some yummy kai.

Any enquiries about the Open Day can be directed to ACH's office on 06 3672181 or admin@ageconcernhoro.co.nz