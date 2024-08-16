Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

New hub for Sports Manawatū at Palmerston North’s Central Energy Trust Arena

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The Sports Manawatū office is now located at the B&M Centre inside the Central Energy Trust Arena.

The Sports Manawatū office is now located at the B&M Centre inside the Central Energy Trust Arena.

Sports Manawatū has moved sites but will still offer the same quality service, said chief executive Kelly Shanks.

“The new space better meets the needs of both our staff and sports tenants and reinforces our dedication to supporting the sporting community in the Manawatū region.

“It is more accessible than the previous location. There is more space for our organisations to host important hui with groups, community, and stakeholders.”

Sport Manawatū works in the Horowhenua, Tararua, Palmerston North and Manawatū districts. It now operates from the B&M Centre inside the Central Energy Trust Arena.

Shanks said the site was blessed on Thursday, August 8 by Wiremu Te Awe Awe and his daughter Nuwyne from Rangitāne, acknowledging the site’s significance to Rangitāne.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was the location of the 28th Māori Battalion. Māori soldiers were sent to war from here, and many did not return.

”The blessing acknowledged the kaupapa of Sport Manawatū in our community, connected us to those who have come before and set the direction for where we are going.”


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Shanks said the new location helps the team see how the community participates in play, sports and active recreation.

“We do this by enhancing the capability of sector partners, groups, and organisations, advocating for play, active recreation, and sport and co-designing projects with the community.

“We also increase equitable access to play, active recreation, and sport for priority populations in our events, projects, and programmes.”

The sport trust’s current tenants - Badminton Manawatū, Golf New Zealand – Manawatū/Whanganui, Parafed Manawatū, and Volleyball Manawatū also moved to the new site.

Shanks said she and the team look forward to working from the new space.

“This move represents a significant step forward for Sport Manawatū, allowing us to better connect with our community and enhance support to the sector.

“Our new location offers improved accessibility and ample space for collaboration, ensuring we can continue to promote play, active recreation, and sport across our rohe.

“We look forward to the positive impact this new facility will have on our ability to foster hauora and create lasting partnerships with our community and stakeholders.”



Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle