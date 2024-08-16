The Sports Manawatū office is now located at the B&M Centre inside the Central Energy Trust Arena.

Sports Manawatū has moved sites but will still offer the same quality service, said chief executive Kelly Shanks.

“The new space better meets the needs of both our staff and sports tenants and reinforces our dedication to supporting the sporting community in the Manawatū region.

“It is more accessible than the previous location. There is more space for our organisations to host important hui with groups, community, and stakeholders.”

Sport Manawatū works in the Horowhenua, Tararua, Palmerston North and Manawatū districts. It now operates from the B&M Centre inside the Central Energy Trust Arena.

Shanks said the site was blessed on Thursday, August 8 by Wiremu Te Awe Awe and his daughter Nuwyne from Rangitāne, acknowledging the site’s significance to Rangitāne.