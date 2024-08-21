Fusi Feaunati has been named as the new Hurricanes Poua head coach.

Fusi Feaunati has been named as the new Hurricanes Poua head coach.

The Hurricanes Poua have a new head coach.

Fusi Feaunati, who is currently the head coach for the Wellington Pride, will start after the 2024 Farah Palmer Cup season ends.

He said he was looking forward to the new challenge.

“I see this as creating a real synergy between the two competitions. It’s about advocating for women in rugby and creating an environment where the players feel empowered,” he said.

“I’ll challenge them because, at the end of the day, we want to better ourselves and our position in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition ... I am deeply honoured and excited to take on the role of head coach for the Hurricanes Poua in 2025.”