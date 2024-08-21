Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Hurricanes Poua announce new head coach for Super Rugby Aupiki 2025 campaign

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Fusi Feaunati has been named as the new Hurricanes Poua head coach.

Fusi Feaunati has been named as the new Hurricanes Poua head coach.

The Hurricanes Poua have a new head coach.

Fusi Feaunati, who is currently the head coach for the Wellington Pride, will start after the 2024 Farah Palmer Cup season ends.

He said he was looking forward to the new challenge.

“I see this as creating a real synergy between the two competitions. It’s about advocating for women in rugby and creating an environment where the players feel empowered,” he said.

“I’ll challenge them because, at the end of the day, we want to better ourselves and our position in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition ... I am deeply honoured and excited to take on the role of head coach for the Hurricanes Poua in 2025.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fusi has been a stoic advocate for women’s rugby during his time coaching.

“This role represents a significant opportunity to create alignment between the players and the club. It’s about building connections between the women, the club and the community so that we can embrace what it means to be Poua.”

Hurricanes general rugby manager Tony Philp said he’s thrilled to welcome Fusi.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“His proven commitment to growing pathways for women in rugby promises a transformative era for our Poua. We’re excited to see what Fusi and the team can achieve in the 2025 Super Rugby Aupiki season.”

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle