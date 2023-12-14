The new garages for Foxton Beach's health shuttles

Foxton Beach’s Community Centre recently held a festive opening of their new health shuttle garage.

They now have safe storage space for three shuttles. The shuttles can be booked by those needing to keep medical, dental, vision and physio appointments, to do essential purchasing, such as pharmacy and groceries, visit hospitals, libraries, support groups or solicitors.

They can take you to Levin, Palmerston North, Masterton and Wellington hospitals and can arrange pick-ups in Foxton, Foxton Beach, Himatangi Beach, Waitarere Beach and Shannon. This service has been running for the past 30 years.

Local councillors Ross Brannigan, David Allan and Justin Tamihana, Mayor Bernie Wanden and MP Tim Costley were present at the events, as well as representatives from other service providers, as well as sponsors, and volunteers and those who helped make the new garages a reality.

Lyal Brenton, president of the community centre, said the idea for the new garage started a few years ago but geared up last year when the council agreed to change boundary markers to allow the building of a three-car garage.

“Our little community centre that has been going for over 30 years with a mission statement of ‘To provide a centre that will foster health and wellbeing for people in our community and we consider all who live in Foxton Beach, Foxton, Himatangi, Shannon and Waiterere Beach our community.’





Mayor Bernie Wanden, Lyal Brenton and Tim Costley inside the health shuttle garages.

“With our three shuttles we transport people door to door from these areas to Palmerston North, Levin and sometimes Wellington and Masterton.

“We shuttle to health appointments, for wellbeing and essential purchases that our residents would not otherwise have access to.

“With over 34 volunteers now serving our activities, we offer many services:

· 24/7 AED

· Covid and flu vaccinations for over a year now.

· Health providers in our clinic.

· Distribution centre for RATS and masks for Te Whatu Ora

· Book exchange and op shop.

· Garage sale every Saturday

· Open 9am-3pm weekdays and 10am-2pm on a Saturday

· Sell frozen meals

· Chronicle distribution and used household battery collection.

They have created a new logo and will be installing security cameras to help keep their area safe.