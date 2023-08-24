Voyager 2023 media awards

National MP Dr Shane Reti talks health in Levin

National will offer training for rural GPs. Photo / Getty Images

Decentralisation of health services, a Minister for Mental Health, and no more Māori Health Authority, said National MP Dr Shane Reti today in Levin. He said his mantra is “timely access to quality care.”

