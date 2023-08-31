Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Much improved and comfy train travel from Wellington and Palmerston North planned for 2029

Janine Baalbergen
By
4 mins to read
In the future train travel between Wellington and Palmerston North will be much more comfy, though perhaps not as much as this. Photo / Supplied

In the future train travel between Wellington and Palmerston North will be much more comfy, though perhaps not as much as this. Photo / Supplied

In an online seminar entitled Let’s Talk Trains, Wellington and Horizons regional councils chairs Rachel Keedwell and Daran Ponter elaborated on their joint proposal to improve train traffic in both regions.

They said station upgrades,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle