In the future train travel between Wellington and Palmerston North will be much more comfy, though perhaps not as much as this. Photo / Supplied

In an online seminar entitled Let’s Talk Trains, Wellington and Horizons regional councils chairs Rachel Keedwell and Daran Ponter elaborated on their joint proposal to improve train traffic in both regions.

They said station upgrades, and track improvements are already under way and will continue to accommodate more modern trains that will start running in 2029, at the latest.

Masterton will house the 18 trains overnight and do maintenance.

Tangi Utikere say he has long been a strong advocate for the Capital Connection and use the service when he can.

A simulator is included in the plans for the lines, so drivers can be trained without the need to take existing trains out of circulation for training too often.

Technology is fast advancing and the new trains will be hybrids, which means they use the electric network out of Wellington, loading batteries as they go, for the track beyond Waikanae and they will have backup generators, just in case.

Electrification of the entire line is no longer an option and as batteries improve won’t make much sense. “Electrification of the rest of the Manawatū line will cost more than the 18 trains we plan to buy.”

They are promising a much higher level of comfort, especially on the Manawatū line. The trains will be custom-made for the lines out of Wellington, and Wi-Fi may be on board. The trains will only stop at Ōtaki, Levin, Shannon, and Palmerston North. More stops are not viable as it will make the journey too long.

“We would like them to be running in 2028, but the dates are not firm yet. They will definitely be running sometime in 2029.”

They are hoping to be able to buy at least 18 trains but would love to make that 22. The seat arrangement will be more like those in planes: all facing the same way with pull-down tables and plugs for your laptop.

Sadly for current commuters who enjoy a glass of wine on the way home on Friday night: the new trains will not have a cafe car, only vending machines, as a cafe car takes up 25 per cent of the train. “A cafe car would mean fewer seats and less room for luggage or bikes.”

The regional councils are hoping to put on more services between Wellington and Palmerston North before 2028, but the current Capital Connection fleet is from the 1970 and getting old, though they look nice.

“The new trains will set a new national standard, that others will be able to follow.”

The new trains will be configured more like this. PHOTO / FILE

The targetted rate, part of regional council rates, will pay for the train and that means around $20 more in rates for each property owner.

The regional council chairs said the National Party has confirmed it is committed to the regional councils’ train plans.

The tender for the trains will go out in early 2025 and trains will be purchased in 2028 with them going into service sometime in 2029.

Eventually, the Manawatū line will have four peak services in both directions as well as two off-peak and two services on the weekend.

The new and modern trains will have air conditioning, toilets, more room for luggage and bike storage.

Train use is already going up and the recent reduction in fares has seen big growth on both lines.

The regional councils and district council have done a lot of work to develop this plan and they are not looking to go beyond Palmerston North at the moment. Eventually going further, Woodville, Hawke’s Bay, and then all the way to Hamilton would be great. “Public transport is confined to each region, which are defined by rivers.”

“With this plan, we are already trying to break the boundaries,” Keedwell and Ponter said.

The new trains will be part of the nationwide ticketing system, so hopping from a train on to the bus or ferry would be seamless.

They said $70m has been set aside to deal with the current bottleneck for trains just outside Wellington train station.