A government decision means Lake Horowhenua can maintain water quality below some national standards.

Horowhenua Lake Trust and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority members are in Wellington this week, protesting the Government’s decision to exempt Horowhenua from its national freshwater standards. The Appeal Court is dealing with an appeal against the legislation this week. A 2020 judicial review of the decision failed.

The Crown granted an exemption to Horowhenua and Pukekohe from the National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management 2020 for 10 years.

The National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management 2020 states the catchment of Punahau/Lake Horowhenua and other streams are a “specific vegetable-growing area” and therefore will be exempted from the national bottom lines for nitrate toxicity for up to 10 years.

Excessive nitrogen and phosphates is a key issue for Lake Horowhenua, one of the country’s most polluted waterways, and a taonga for Muaūpoko people.

“Under this legislation, every rohe of Aotearoa is guaranteed healthy water targets. Horowhenua and Pukekohe do not, and we are concerned that officials may extend this 10-year limit,” said Lake Horowhenua Trust spokesman and trustee Dean Wilson.

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority in partnership with the owner of the lake, Horowhenua Lake Trust, lodged a case for a judicial review of this legislation in 2020. That case was lost, and they then lodged an appeal, which started on September 20, said Di Rump, CEO of Muaupoko Tribal Authority (MTA).

Horowhenua 11 Part Reservation Trust (Horowhenua Lake Trust) administers Lake Horowhenua (lakebed and surrounding land) on behalf of the owners in accordance with the Trust Order put in place by the Māori Land Court. The trust administers for the benefit of all Muaūpoko beneficial owners.

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority (MTA) Inc is the mandated representative organisation for Muaūpoko iwi, whose people have historic interest in the area from Rangitikei to Turakirae (Te Whanganui a Tara – Wellington) and primary contemporary interest in Horowhenua and in their raonga — Punahau (Lake Horowhenua).



