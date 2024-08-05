Speaker of the house Gerry Brownlee and Ōtaki MP Tim Costley looking at the Honda Horowhenua colouring in competition entries.

The entries of a Horowhenua kid’s colouring-in competition were so good a deciding vote was needed, said Ōtaki MP Tim Costley.

Entries from Honda Horowhenua’s July colouring-in competition were sent to Wellington for Costley to judge, but it was too tough a call to make on his own, he said.

“It was particularly hard for the youngest age group. I took the final ones to the Speaker of the House, Gerry Brownlee, to get the final stamp of approval.”

The competition was split into three age groups - 6 and under, 7 to 9 years old and 10-12 years old, running in conjunction with the store’s garden depot and customer-based competitions.

Costley said he enjoys supporting the local community.