The entries of a Horowhenua kid’s colouring-in competition were so good a deciding vote was needed, said Ōtaki MP Tim Costley.
Entries from Honda Horowhenua’s July colouring-in competition were sent to Wellington for Costley to judge, but it was too tough a call to make on his own, he said.
“It was particularly hard for the youngest age group. I took the final ones to the Speaker of the House, Gerry Brownlee, to get the final stamp of approval.”
The competition was split into three age groups - 6 and under, 7 to 9 years old and 10-12 years old, running in conjunction with the store’s garden depot and customer-based competitions.
Costley said he enjoys supporting the local community.