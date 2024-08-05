Advertisement
MP Tim Costley and Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee decide Horowhenua comp winners

Alyssa Smith
Speaker of the house Gerry Brownlee and Ōtaki MP Tim Costley looking at the Honda Horowhenua colouring in competition entries.

The entries of a Horowhenua kid’s colouring-in competition were so good a deciding vote was needed, said Ōtaki MP Tim Costley.

Entries from Honda Horowhenua’s July colouring-in competition were sent to Wellington for Costley to judge, but it was too tough a call to make on his own, he said.

“It was particularly hard for the youngest age group. I took the final ones to the Speaker of the House, Gerry Brownlee, to get the final stamp of approval.”

The competition was split into three age groups - 6 and under, 7 to 9 years old and 10-12 years old, running in conjunction with the store’s garden depot and customer-based competitions.

Costley said he enjoys supporting the local community.

“In this case, our artists. I invited all our local artists to display their art in various forms in my office in Levin and in Parliament. If any of these young artists want to do some art for my office, I’d be proud to receive it. They could even come and visit me in Parliament if they want.”

Speaker Gerry Brownlee and Ōtaki MP Tim Costley holding the winners of the different age categories in the Honda Horowhenua colouring-in competition.
Honda Horowhenua second-in-charge and accounts administrator Emma Burnell said she’s thankful for Costley and Brownlee’s help.

“The entries were fantastic and we at Honda Horowhenua couldn’t decide on a winner. I went to Tim’s office to ask if he could judge the winners and was told he was in Wellington but if we sent the entries down, he’d be able to get it done. We were so thankful he and Gerry took the time to decide the winners.”

Each winner received vouchers for The Warehouse and some lollies, with the first-place winners from each category receiving a letter from Costley. she said.

“This was a very nice thing for Tim to do.”

Burnell said the competition was great.

“We’d love to run something similar in the future.”




