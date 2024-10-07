Moutoa Pony Club head coach Kate Lattey and New Zealand Pony Club Association president David Gibbons after Kate was announced as the 2024 North Island Coach of the Year in June, a prerequisite to Kate winning the overall 2024 Head Coach of the Year Award.

Lattey’s pony club journey started when she was 12 and lived in Otaihanga.

“I would ride my pony across the Waikanae River to get to Waikanae Pony Club.”

She said she learned valuable skills there.

“My family is not horsey, so everything I learned came from that pony club. I learnt a lot from that club.”

After finishing her university studies, Lattey returned to the Waikanae Pony Club, but as teacher, not student.

“I went back and became a coach, advancing to head coach for a few years.”

In December 2018, she moved to Foxton, starting as a coach for Moutoa Pony Club.

“I became the head coach there in 2019. It’s been really good, everyone was so enthusiastic about me joining the club and has supported me since day one. It’s a real team environment.”

She said since starting at the club, the membership numbers had increased.

“When I started there were about five members. Now we have about 30 kids coming to pony club. It’s great to see the club growing. It’s really cool.”

The best part about being a head coach, she said, was watching kids grow their skills.

“I like being part of their journey and watching them grow with their pony. The kids are amazing and work hard to look after their ponies.”

Their skills grow through the certificate programme.

“They start at D level, which is basic trot and walk, and then advance up, taking exams to move to the next stage. We also have regular rallies where people can ride their horses and have some theory-based learning.”

The club was looking for members, she said.

“Pony club is open for people ages 5 to 25 who own a pony. This club is suitable for people who want to ride with their friends and learn more about looking after their pony and how to ride it correctly.”











