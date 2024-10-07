Moutoa Pony Club head coach Kate Lattey is the 2024 New Zealand Pony Club Association Head Coach of the Year.
Moutoa Pony Club head coach Kate Lattey won the 2024 New Zealand Pony Club Association Head Coach of the Year.
“It was very cool. I feel very privileged to have won out of so many deserving people. I think it’s thanks to the people involved with my pony club journey, right from the start.”
To get the top spot, Lattey first had to be the North Island Head Coach of the Year.
“I won the North Island award in June. It was announced at the North Island conference. Then they picked between me and the South Island winner at the national conference. I had no idea I would win — it’s an honour.”
“They start at D level, which is basic trot and walk, and then advance up, taking exams to move to the next stage. We also have regular rallies where people can ride their horses and have some theory-based learning.”
The club was looking for members, she said.
“Pony club is open for people ages 5 to 25 who own a pony. This club is suitable for people who want to ride with their friends and learn more about looking after their pony and how to ride it correctly.”