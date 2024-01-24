Mouth-watering line-up booked for Levin Folk Music Club

Manakau musician Dean Murray is among the list of performers booked to perform for the Levin Folk Music Club this Friday night.

Judging by the line-up of performers booked for Levin Folk Music Club this Friday night (January 26), it’ll be an evening to remember.

The list of performers includes some of the very best to have played the Scottish Society Hall in Bartholomew Road over the years, including The Salty Hearts, Ravens Mavens, Waireka, Paul Vernon, Dean Murray, Hope and the Hobo, Andrew London Duo, Black-Eyed Suzie, Wandrella and Legal Tender.

(From left): The Raven Mavens members Cindy Muggeridge, Kate Marshall, Anje Glindemann and Marian Carter.

To fit in all 10 acts, organisers will do away with the open-mic blackboard session and open the doors a bit earlier at 6.30pm, with a 7pm start.

Opening act Waireka are no strangers to the club with Cam and Juli’s original set featuring guitar, ukulele and cahon, ranging in genre from jazz, swing, country, folk and reggae, with the odd love ballad thrown in.

Hope and the Hobo pairs Phil Hope and Jo Sheffield who share their life experiences to song with guiatrs and madolins - all original material.

Wanderlla features Gill Allen and Kate Ward have manage to fuse together keyboards, guitar, banjo and mandolin to create a unique blend of style and were described as “must-see”. People are still talking about their recent concert in Palmerston North.

The Salty Hearts will perform at Levin Folk Music Club this Friday.

Levin performer Paul Vernon brings jazz, country and folk elements, while last concert before supper is toe-tapping music from The Salty Hearts.

Legal Tender are first up after supper. Ian and Moira Campbell have been performing country covers and originals around New Zealand for years, followed by home-grown treasure Dean Murray who never fails to wow crowds with his musicianship and hearty voice and earthy songs.

Black Eyed Suzie duo began in 2006 when guitarist Ramon Oza met violinist Susan Colien Reid at a music jam, and they have teamed up to blend cletic and rythym and blues styles ever since.

Raven Maven are next with Cindy Muggeridge on boogie and blues piano, Marion Carter on clarinet, Anje Glindemann on drums and Kate Marshall on accordion, flute and violin.

The last act for the night is the Andrew London Duo, of Andrew London and wife Kirsten.

The concert promises to test the intimate hall’s 100-patron limit, although in the past, organisers from the club have placed seating outside the front door to accomodate large crowds.

Admission is $10 and $5 for members, with supper available. A loose timetable has been released.

LIST OF PERFORMERS

7.15: Waireka

7.30: Hope and the Hobo

7.50: Wandrella

8.10: Paul Vernon

8.25: Salty Hearts

8.45 to 9.15: Supper.

9.15: Legal tender

9.35: Dean Murray (along with Carylann?)

9.55: Black Eyed Susie

10.15: Raven Mavens

10.35: Andrew London Trio



