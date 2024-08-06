Mitre-10 Levin staff Aku Biddle, Mark Williams, Matt Elliott and Vincent Brien with the Mitre 10 Trade Business of the Year award.

Mitre-10 Levin has won the Trade Business of the Year (small format) category at the 2024 Mitre 10 Awards.

The store’s win was announced at an awards dinner last week, and owner Emma van Echten (Brown) said winning reflects the hard work of the staff.

“It’s awesome. We came runner-up in the category last year and the team have worked hard and gone above and beyond to win this year. The team at Mitre 10 Levin are amazing.”

The Mitre 10 Awards celebrates the success of the Kiwi co-operative, which has 84 locally owned stores and employs over 8000 staff nationwide.

The Trade Business of the Year award is divided into two categories, once for the large format MEGA stores and the other for a small formal Mitre 10. This year, the large format award went to Mitre 10 MEGA Napier and Hastings.