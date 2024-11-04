According to Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, in 2023 there were 323,700 New Zealanders with diabetes. In the area that the MHT Diabetes Trust manages, there are 11,318 diabetics in the mid-central and 4584 in Whanganui.

“When you get diagnosed with diabetes, it can be quite daunting. What we’re here to do is provide a safe space for those people.”

The MHT Diabetes Trust helps diabetics in the Manawatū-Whanganui, Horowhenua and Tararua districts, working alongside patients to offer support and advice.

“We want to help people in our area with support and education around diabetes. The diagnosis can come as a shock and can be life-changing, we are here to help.”

She said the trust has also organised a fun competition to spread awareness about diabetes.

“We’re asking people to dress up in blue, take a photo, upload it to Facebook and tag us. We’ll select three winners who will receive a $50 supermarket voucher.”

The details:

What: Manawatū, Horowhenua, Tararua (MHT) Diabetes Trust open day

When: Thursday, November 14, 9am-2pm

Where: MHT Diabetes Trust, 91 Milson Line, Palmerston North

Other: The photo competition runs until November 30, with winners then selected in early December

Key facts about diabetes:

Having regular meals helps with blood glucose control.

Exercise, sleep, stress and hormones can all affect blood glucose levels.

Early symptoms of developing diabetes can include thirst, increased urination, weight changes and eyesight changes.

Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune disease that causes the pancreas not to produce insulin.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. For many people in Aotearoa (but not all) it can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle.

Insulin is a hormone that helps the body use glucose for fuel.

People with Type 2 diabetes may require insulin injections.

HbA1c measures average blood glucose levels over three months.

High glucose levels can also contribute to poor wound healing.

If left untreated diabetes may cause life-threatening complications, affecting eye, foot and kidney health.

Animals can also get diabetes.