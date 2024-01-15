Ella White. Photo / Paul McSweeney

A local meat worker and volunteer firefighter is keen to test herself in the strongman and strongwoman competition at the Horowhenua AP&I Show this weekend.

It will be the first foray into the world of strongwoman competition for Ella White, 23, who by day works at Alliance abattoir in Levin on the lamb slaughter and is also a member of the Levin Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“I’m keen to give it a crack,” she said.

White had played schoolgirl soccer and joined a local gymnasium on leaving school as a way to keep fit. But, as is her nature, she was looking for something more challenging.

“I thought this is nice, but I want something more,” she said.

Ella White.

Two years ago she crossed paths with New Plymouth powerlifting coach Amber Brine and began to train specifically in that discipline and competing, culminating in a first place at the GPC Federation New Zealand Powerlifting Championship at Te Awamutu last year in the under-75kg category.

While she was now well-versed in the art of powerlifting, which involved bench, squat and deadlifts, she was aware the strongwoman competition this weekend was a different kettle of fish.

It involved less specific tests of strength and stamina, with competitors tested over a range of sometimes quirky disiplines. Last year competitors had to pull a tractor, while among the categories this year are Yoke Walk and Dinnie Stones events.

White had only recently decided to enter the strongwoman competition so was unsure how to prepare for it, but was sure to acquit herself well on the score of natural strength and fitness.

“I looked at it last year and decided not to because I don’t train for it, but this year I decided to enter, looking at it as an opportunity and an experience,” she said.

White trains each night after work at a local gym, swapping her white overall and gumboots for sneakers and exercise gear, while she tries to give herself weekends off.

It is the fourth year of the strongman and strongwoman competition, which had proven a hugely popular event with crowds at the annual Horowhenua AP&I Show.

The novice women category was the most popular this year with seven entries.

The competition was held over two days in previous years, but this year all competition will be held on one day - January 20 - at Levin Showground in Tiro Tiro Rd.



