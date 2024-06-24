Seven of nine panels created by Lorna Tawhiti. Seven of the nine panels created by Lorna Tawhiti.

A Matariki-inspired art festival has been planned to coincide with a throroughbred horse racing meeting at the Ōtaki-Māori Racing Club.

Local artists are among 70 from various regions displaying Matariki-inspired work at the Star Glaze Festival, which will be held at the same venue as the Ōtaki-Māori club’s annual Matariki race meeting, starting on Friday.

Festival convenor Sue Wilson said Star Glaze would create a unique festival atmosphere where art and sport converged.

Wilson said a highlight of the festival was a series of nine 2m panels by Ōtaki Beach artist Lorna Tawhiti (Ngāi Te Rangi/Waikato-Tainui) depicting the Matariki star cluster.

“The nine panels are incredibly special and have deepened our exploration of Matariki’s significance,” she said.

Tawhiti drew inspiration from the beauty of her surroundings and dedicated herself to evolving her artistic and creative style which she described as “ongoing and constantly evolving”.

A Māori artist and tattoo practitioner who works from her private studio at Ōtaki Beach, she specialises in fusing both abstract and semi-realistic, illustrative representations.

Her creations are inspired by te ao Māori, creating art that holds space for other world views. Her paintings have been sought-after by collectors locally and overseas, while her tattoo work is typically fine-line, detailed works in her preferred palette of black and grey.

Ōtaki Pottery Club commissioned Tawhiti to craft nine panels representing the celestial cluster known as Matariki for the exhibition.

“It’s been a joy to work on such an important project for our community,” she said.

“Each panel explored the significance of its respective star, grounding in recognisable imagery such as kaimoana (seafood), kūmara (sweet potato), kererū (native pigeon) and manu tukutuku (kites), and infused with Māori symbols and ethereal suggestions, elements which serve as reminders of the connection between terrestrial realms and celestial spheres.”

While each panel stands as a unique creation, there are connections between them. Symbolic references to Ranginui (the sky) and Papatūānuku (the Earth), intertwined with the iconography of the stars, create a cohesive narrative.

Each panel embodies its own kōwhaiwhai patterns.

Levin artist Christine Fagan, a seasoned potter with more 35 years of experience in the art of clay, is another exhibitor.

Work by Levin artist Christine Fagan will also be seen during Star Glaze.

A former tutor at the Learning Connexion in Taitā, she holds a Diploma in Arts and Creativity and her career includes leading numerous art and cultural projects.

Fagan (Te Āti Awa) has dedicated 20 years to creating original garden ornaments. While she excels in hand-building and sculptural work with clay, her artistic repertoire extends to making moulds and casting in various materials including concrete, glass, bronze and even chocolate.

Matariki-inspired work by Levin artist Christine Fagan.

Inspired by the fauna and animal patterns found in the New Zealand bush, her work often features the intricate designs of kōwhaiwhai, reflecting a connection to nature and New Zealand’s cultural heritage.

“I am honoured to be part of the Star Glaze Festival and to celebrate Matariki through my ceramics. This festival is a wonderful opportunity to share my passion for clay and to connect with fellow artists and the community,” she said.

Passion for clay is seen in work by Levin artist Christine Fagan to be displayed during the Star Glaze Festival.

“This is a journey. I’m still learning.”

As part of the festival, Fagan will show visitors how to weave traditional harakeke stars and flowers.

Supported by the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Arts Sustainable grants, Star Glaze aims to elevate its offerings and secure its place as a staple in the Kāpiti Coast arts calendar.

The Details

What: Star Glaze Festival

When: June 28-30

Where: Ōtaki Pottery Club base to Ōtaki-Māori Racing Club