Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō has a range of events planned to celebrate Matariki.

A column about “what’s on” at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Library.

Top 10 books

Latest from Aotearoa

No one can hear you by Nikki Crutchley

Kia hiwa rā! Māori journalism in Aotearoa New Zealand

Ithaca by Alie Benge

Kai and kindness by Jane Rangiwahia

Watching you by Paddy Richardson

She’ll be right ... yeah, nah : a Kiwi girl’s guide to depression - for your whānau, the bros and your squad by Katie McQuaid

Talia by Isla Huia

Nothing bad happens here by Nikki Crutchley

Bob Crowder: a New Zealand organics pioneer by Matt Morris

From here to there : journeying from adversity, loss and grief to resilience, hope and growth by Nikki Bray

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents KO AU TE AWA – I am the River by Manu Bennett – June 21 to July 31.

Manu H Bennett, a seasoned teacher and professional artist with more than 20 years of experience, specialises in contemporary Māori art. Through his skilled use of paint and wood, Bennett intricately merges traditional techniques with modern perspectives. His diverse portfolio features captivating 2D artworks alongside intricate 3D pieces, including traditional Māori weaponry.

Celebrating Puanga Matariki

By Leala Faleseuga, digital inclusion co-ordinator

Kua tau ngā purapura a Matariki ki te whenua,

Kua huihui ngā iwi i te pūmahana o te kotahitanga me te aroha.

The frost and snow of Matariki is upon the land,

and the people have converged in unity and love.

- Māori whakataukī

Today we celebrate a very special public holiday marking Puanga Matariki, the Māori New Year, a time of great significance in Aotearoa New Zealand. Marked by the rising of the Matariki star cluster (Pleiades) and Puanga (Rigel) in mid-winter, it heralds a period of reflection, celebration, and renewal. Some iwi, including those from the Horowhenua, give Puanga prominence as well, as their locality means Matariki can be harder to see. These celestial events are not just astronomical occurrences; they are imbued with deep cultural meanings and traditions.

Puanga Matariki is a time to reflect and remember, honouring those who have not made it to the new year with us, those who have passed. It’s also a time to give thanks for the abundance of the year, and to renew and plan for the year to come. It’s a time for gathering with whānau and loved ones, for sharing in kai and aroha, engaging with nature and the taiao, and planning ahead. This holistic approach - caring for the land, honouring heritage, and fostering community - is what makes Puanga Matariki a vital and enriching time for all.

Beyond its traditional roots, Puanga Matariki has become a unifying celebration for all New Zealanders. It promotes a sense of national identity and cultural understanding, encouraging people to learn about and participate in Māori customs and values. Public events, festivals, and educational programmes during this time enhance community spirit and inclusivity. Make sure to check out our Horowhenua District Council programme of Puanga Matariki events, run in conjunction with our local iwi. Celebrations run from Monday, June 24, to Tuesday, July 9; more info: www.horowhenua.govt.nz/News-Events/Events/Matariki

If you’re planning a Puanga Matariki celebration, a whānau feast, or maybe you’d like to learn more about this special time, we have plenty of books and resources for you, including some by local authors Dr Rangi Mātāmua and Kirsty Wadsworth. Kirsty is also doing special Puanga Matariki Storytimes at all three of our library facilities early in July. Ka rawe.

Matariki: Star of the Year by Dr Rangi Mātāmua

by Dr Rangi Mātāmua The Promise of Puanga: A Story for Matariki by Kirsty Wadsworth

by Kirsty Wadsworth Puanga: Star of the Māori New Year by Sam Rerekura

by Sam Rerekura Whanaukai by Naomi Toilalo

by Naomi Toilalo Tahua-roa, korare: Food for your Visitors, Māori Green Vegetables by Nick Roskruge

by Nick Roskruge Nanny Rina’s Amazing Nets by Qiane Matata-Sipu

by Qiane Matata-Sipu Aria and the Kumara God by Witi Ihimaera

by Witi Ihimaera Tāwhirimātea: A Song for Matariki by June Putman-Hayes Find more titles on our Puanga Matariki booklist at www.horowhenua.library.org.nz

Mānawatia a Puanga Matariki. Reference for whakataukī: www.tepapa.govt.nz/discover-collections/read-watch-play/matariki-māori-new-year/how-celebrate-matariki/matariki

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Friday at the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10am-12.30pm

Thursday, 12.30pm–3pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.

Matariki - Friday, June 28:

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, CLOSED

Shannon Library, CLOSED

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, CLOSED

Monday, July 1:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am–2pm

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10–10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10–11am Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–noon

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am–noon

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon–1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Let’s Get Photographing, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1–3pm

Tuesday, July 2:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am–2pm

Matariki for Tamariki, Puanga Matariki Event, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30–11.30am

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am–1.30pm

The 500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1–3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30–4.30pm

Wednesday, July 3:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am–2pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–noon

Crochet and Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Digital Learning: online safety – better digital futures, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1–3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4–5pm

Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4–5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5–8pm

Page Turners Kōrero Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4–5pm

Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4–5pm

Matariki Quiz Night, Puanga Matariki Event, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7–9pm

Thursday, July 4:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am–2pm

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am–noon

Tea and Tales, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30–11.30am

The 500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1–3pm, $2

Kapahaka and Community Kai, Puanga Matariki Event, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 5–8pm