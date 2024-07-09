From getting my IQ tested to going through SPELD tutoring, to getting tested for the DORE programme, Mum was there with me. She was there for every tantrum, every painful homework session, from early morning brain exercises to the late nights when we agreed we’d do it the next morning, and absolutely through every success.

I used to dread being awarded the “most improved” certificate while others received top marks in certain subjects because I thought it meant I wasn’t especially good at anything but being average. But now I understand it for what it is: the patience that only a mother could have for the level of audacity I possess.

On the other hand, my early memories are also filled with Dad reading bedtime stories to my brother and me, and then making up stories for us to star in – my favourite being the time we were eaten by a sea monster and Dad heroically saved us by accidentally catching it while fishing.

When I was about 11, Dad struck the final nail in the coffin: he introduced me to High Fantasy. Although I had been raised watching movies like Lord of the Rings, I had never read a typical fantasy book. One summer, as a light form of punishment, Dad “grounded” me for an hour and told me I had to spend that hour reading David Eddings’ The Belgariad. Naturally, I didn’t want to read it because I was told I must. Naturally, I loved it. It took me around four years to get through those mammoth books, and I’ve been searching for the next fantasy hit ever since.

While it may sound extremely corny, my parents are the exact reason I am where I am today – a library. Despite the cheesiness of this week’s column, I am sharing it because we will soon be displaying this year’s entries for the Matariki writing and photography competitions at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō. So please come along and see the stars of Horowhenua shine.

And don’t forget about our Under The Night Sky holiday programme. Continue celebrating the Māori New Year at the library this winter with activities and crafts inspired by each of the Matariki stars.

What’s new in biographies

The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul

Tarantino: A Retrospective by Tom Shone

Refugee Turned Patriot: One Man’s Quest for Security by Karen M Brown

The Mirror and the Road: Conversations with William Boyd by Alistair Owen

With the Devil’s Help: A True Story of Poverty, Mental Illness and Murder by Neal Wooten

White Hot: The Inside Story of England Cricket’s Double World Champions by Tim Wigmore

The Outback Court Reporter by Jamelle Wells

The Many Lives of Mama Love: A Memoir of Lying, Stealing, Writing and Healing by Lara Love Hardin

Red on Red: Liverpool, Manchester United and the Fiercest Rivalry in World Football by Phil McNulty

Starting From the Back of the Grid: Misadventures Inside Formula One’s Flying Circus by Kris Henley

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents Ko Au Te Awa – I am the River by Manu Bennett, June 21 to July 31.

Manu Bennett is a teacher and artist with more than 30 years of experience. Specialising in contemporary Māori art, Manu blends traditional methods with modern perspectives using paint and wood. This exhibition highlights the different natural elements where you can source food during the winter season. There are works themed around the bush, the water and the air.

