Foxton bar from the air.

Horizons Regional Council has decided to remove the navigation markers at the Manawatū River bar near Foxton Beach in an effort to make the area safer.

According to Horizons manager emergency management and acting harbourmaster Chay Hook, the markers, which have been at the bar more than 20 years, were installed in an attempt to assist with safe crossing of the bar.

“The bar is constantly changing, so the markers are regularly not showing where the channel is for boats to cross the bar. Multiple incidents were the result.

“After discussions with various parties to explore options, Horizons has decided to remove the markers. This will prevent skippers from getting in trouble by following the markers when the bar has moved. We hope to have this done in the next two weeks but it will be weather dependent.”

Horizons does recognise the need for people to be able to cross all river bars safely, said Hook.

“All skippers have both a legal and moral responsibility for everyone on board, which includes educating themselves on how to cross bars safely. It is important to know how to read water, to cross the bar no later than two hours before low tide, and to not venture out if you cannot see the channel.”