One of 10 vehicles impounded in Operation Spider's web.

Central District Police targeting boy racers had great success recently as part of Operation Spider focusing on disrupting anti-social road user behaviour, said Inspector Brett Calkin, Central District prevention manager.

The operation, which took place on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 in Manawatū and Horowhenua is being deemed a success with a string of results including 10 vehicles impounded.

Calkin said surveillance footage was obtained of the drivers doing burnouts (sustained loss of traction) and police have processed a significant amount of footage from this weekend, and seized the vehicles used.

Ten out of the 12 vehicles that were witnessed driving unsafely were seized and impounded.

“There’s a noticeable increase in the number of young drivers engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours, and the public are getting very sick and tired of cars racing around.

“We won’t tolerate this anti-social behaviour on our roads, and we’ll continue to target people who are intent on offending and putting themselves and others at risk.

Police staff from across Manawatū, Tararua, Horowhenua and Whanganui districts assisted with the operation.

Central District Police will continue to build on the operation’s success in coming months, along with a continued focus on restraints, impairment, cellphone distractions and speed.

Seven people will be facing charges in relation to these matters and police expect to charge more drivers as the inquiry continues.

A car is impounded for 28 days.

For it to be released at the end of that time, the owner must pay the towing company’s towing and storage fees.

Depending on the offence committed, there may also be a fine, but the release of the car is not dependent on the fine being paid.

Anyone that sees anti-social road user behaviour or suspicious activity around vehicles should call police on 111 if it’s happening now, or you can file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, or contact us via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org







