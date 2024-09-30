The Manawatū Estuary Trust is hosting an event to welcome migratory birds back to the estuary on Saturday. October 5.

After going away for the winter, flocks of birds are expected to return to Foxton Beach.

The Manawatū Estuary Trust is hosting an event to welcome migratory birds back to the Manawatū Estuary.

The estuary plays habitat and host to birds from the Arctic and species that travel south to north within New Zealand. The native wrybill is one of many species that rely on the estuary.

There are estimated to be fewer than 4000 wrybills in the country, with at least 1% of that population at the estuary. For 18 years, the estuary has had Ramsar status, meaning it is a site of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

There will be opportunities to take photos, with the viewing point giving access and proximity to the birds. For a closer look, estuary members will also have spotting scopes so everyone can see the migration.