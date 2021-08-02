Man in court after alleged indecent assault at Levin library

The doors of Te Takere closed on Monday due to a police investigation of an alleged serious assault on the premises on Sunday afternoon.

Library patrons were unable to enter the premises of Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, in Levin, on Monday morning due to an alleged incident on Sunday afternoon.

Levin Mall Lotto operator, Per, said that just before 9am a customer had told him there was a sign on the door saying that due to unforeseen circumstances Te Takere was closed until further notice.

A media statement released by the Horowhenua District Council at midday stated the facility was closed to the public "... due to an incident that occurred within the facility at the end of the day on Sunday. Police are currently on site and carrying out an investigation and we are aiming to open as soon as possible following this."

The statement made clear there was no risk to facility users or the wider community but due to there being an active police investigation council staff were unable to make any further comments on the matter.

Police from the Palmerston North Forensic team were at Te Takere on Monday morning regarding an alleged serious assault on the premises on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they continued to make enquiries into an alleged serious assault in Levin on Sunday afternoon and that a 25-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection.



The accused appeared in the Levin District Court on Monday afternoon, where his duty lawyer advised he was not seeking bail, confirmed legal aid was being sought and requested interim name suppression.

Prosecutor Sgt Chris Chapman said the police were in agreement with both the remand without bail and the name suppression.

The presiding Judicial Justice of the Peace advised the accused that he would be remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday August 4, at 10am.