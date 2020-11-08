Man flown to hospital in serious condition after explosion near Levin

Fire and Emergency staff from Levin examine the exploded drum.

By Paul Williams

An Ōhau man has been flown to Wellington hospital in a serious condition after an explosion in the small rural Horowhenua township this morning.

The massive explosion in the yard at Ray's Automotive near State Highway One happened at 8.07am this morning and could be heard around the township.

Residents living several streets away and staff arriving early at the nearby Ōhau school all reporting having heard the boom.

Fire and Emergency staff from the Levin station attended the explosion at the Ōhau business north of Levin.

A neighbouring business owner said it sounded like "10 shotguns going off at once. Everything shook." He immediately dialled 111 and did his best to provide comfort while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Two ambulance from St Johns in Levin were quickly at the scene. The injured man was flown by helicopter to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations to the cause of the fire were underway.