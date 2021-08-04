Man charged with indecent assault in Levin remanded on bail until September

The doors of Te Takere closed on Monday due to a police investigation of an alleged indecent assault that occurred on the premises on Sunday afternoon.

A 25-year-old man charged with indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection after an alleged incident at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō last Sunday has appeared again in the Levin District Court.

Lawyer Peter Foster requested the court grant his client bail as the accused would have 24-hour one-on-one supervision in place.

Prosecutor Sgt Chris Chapman agreed the police no longer opposed bail as they believed there was little risk with the level of supervision being arranged.

Judge Stephanie Edwards ordered the accused be remanded on bail until Wednesday September 29, and requested assessment reports on his fitness to plead and/or stand trial be completed under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1992, Sections 38 & 39, by Friday September 24.

The accused's bail conditions included not associating or having contact with the complainant or any other person under the age of 16, either in person or by electronic means.

He is also not allowed access to any devices that are internet-capable, except a PlayStation console, which can only be used under direct supervision.

Further name suppression was requested by the accused's lawyer "on the basis that publication would cause extreme hardship as my client has a recognised intellectual disability", and there were concerns around possible mental health issues as well.

Foster was also concerned for his client's welfare and safety within the community because of the considerable amount of comment and outrage displayed on social media when the initial news story was published.

Judge Edwards confirmed with the police prosecutor there was no opposition to an extension and ordered the name suppression for the accused to continue until his next court date at the end of September.