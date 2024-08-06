The Salvation Army Regional Bands festival will bring together six bands from across the lower North Island. Pictured here is the Levin band.

The sound of music will be ringing through the Salvation Army Corps building this month.

Six Salvation Army brass bands will meet in Levin for the Salvation Army Regional Bands festival. Organiser Jim Downey said the event was not as much a competition as a celebration.

“It’s about getting together, having a good time and that fellowship we all have.”

Bands playing include two from Wellington, two from Palmerston North and one from Levin.

“We’ll also have the seniors band. The members of this band come from across the Lower North Island and meet up to play once a month. As well as this, students from Palmerston North’s Just Brass will also perform. It’s going to be great having them all together, taking turns playing their segments.”