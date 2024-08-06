Advertisement
Lower North Island Salvation Army brass bands performing in Levin

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
The Salvation Army Regional Bands festival will bring together six bands from across the lower North Island. Pictured here is the Levin band.

The sound of music will be ringing through the Salvation Army Corps building this month.

Six Salvation Army brass bands will meet in Levin for the Salvation Army Regional Bands festival. Organiser Jim Downey said the event was not as much a competition as a celebration.

“It’s about getting together, having a good time and that fellowship we all have.”

Bands playing include two from Wellington, two from Palmerston North and one from Levin.

“We’ll also have the seniors band. The members of this band come from across the Lower North Island and meet up to play once a month. As well as this, students from Palmerston North’s Just Brass will also perform. It’s going to be great having them all together, taking turns playing their segments.”

The Salvation Army brass bands have a long history, Downey said.

“The Salvation Army is originally from London. It’s always been a tradition to have brass bands and when the Salvation Army started in New Zealand in 1888, the bands started as well. I think some of the bands playing in the festival have been going for 100 years and more.”

The event is free to watch.

“We want to share with the people and allow them to enjoy some music on a Sunday afternoon.”

Downey said the sessions would provide a great opportunity for interested people to see what the bands get up to.

“We’re always looking for new members and this event means people can come to see their local Salvation Army Brass Band, get a feel for what they do and then talk to the correct person about joining.”

“We can’t wait to see you there.”

The details:

What: The Salvation Army Regional Bands Festival

When: Sunday, August 25, 2.30pm

Where: The Salvation Army Levin Corps, 11 Durham St, Levin

Free admission


