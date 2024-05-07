7 May, 2024 04:20 AM 2 mins to read

Levin gymnastics coach Louise McCarthy got involved in coaching 28 years ago.

Jim Bolger was Prime Minister of New Zealand and Sean Fitzpatrick was captain of the All Blacks when Louise McCarthy began coaching gymnastics.

She had loved the sport as a youngster so, when her daughter Samantha wanted to join the Levin Gymnastic Club, she took her along and was shoulder-tapped to start coaching.

That was 28 years ago. McCarthy became a student of the art, sat all her coaching exams and has continued to coach ever since.

Levin gymnast Lana Milson.

“I wasn’t a gymnast of any great note myself, just loved the sport,” she said.

“It was just something I fell into. It gets in your system.”

Since then hundreds of young gymnasts have come through the club, with McCarthy as a constant.

The latest intake included a team of six boys and 16 girls that competed at the Levin Elementary Gymnastics competition at the weekend, involving 273 gymnasts from Whanganui to Wellington.

Levin gymnast Darcie Sanson with her medal from the Levin Elementary Gymnastics competition at the weekend.

McCarthy said she got enjoyment from watching youngsters compete and the number of entrants was similar to last year.

“It was another really good turnout,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic venue. We are so lucky to have this facility.”

Levin gymnast Corban Stanley.

Irrespective of whether the juniors went on to win medals, she said gymnastics was simply good for them, mentally and physically.

“It really is. It helps with balance, strength, fine motor skills and spatial awareness. It’s good for your whole body and they have to think, they have to remember routine.”

McCarthy gets help from former juniors who are now giving back by coaching in their own right. The club now has a boys’ team, coached by young gymnast Aaron van Eijck.

Levin gymnast Levi Huse.

“We’ve got some brilliant coaches doing an excellent job,” she said.

Levin gymnasts’ results:

Boys: Levi Huse, level 2, 3rd on vault.

Girls: Step 1 - Evannah Pratt 3rd on bars; Daisy Corleison 1st on beam. Step 2 - Omeia Bull 1st overall, 1st on floor, 1st on bars, 2nd on beam, 3rd on vault.

Step 3 - Lux Makutu 3rd overall, 3rd on vault, 3rd on beam. Step 4 - Darcie Sanson 2nd on vault.

Levin gymnast Lux Makutu with her certificates.

Full results can be found at https://scoreholder.com/l/yW8GZgnlBT.