Four-year-old Hazel has been missing since she escaped from a local vets on Tuesday this week - her family are desperate to have her returned home. Photo / Supplied

Helen McKenzie's beloved fur-baby, Hazel, has been missing since she escaped from Levin and Horowhenua Veterinary Centre earlier this week.

Hazel, a 4-year-old Sharpei/Ridgeback cross, had been into the vets last week for an operation on her knee.

Helen brought her back in on Monday for an overnight stay to begin rehab and Hazel was due to have physio Tuesday morning.

Head small animal veterinarian Christina Morris DVM CCRP said the physio room is located outside of the main building.

"As the nurse was closing the door the dog pulled back on her lead with such strength that she was able to slip her collar and escape."

The nurse and a number of other staff from the clinic immediately ran in the direction Hazel had headed - searching from Thompson House all the way to the owners' home near the Levin Home for War Veterans.

"We don't blame the vet nurse at all," said Helen, "she came round to apologise to us and was absolutely distraught."

Once Christina returned to the clinic, she called Horowhenua District Council and the pound - checked that Hazel's microchip details were correct then made contact with the New Zealand Companion Animal Register to report the dog lost.

Both Christina and Helen's daughter Aimee also posted on the Livin' In Levin community page, hoping there may have been sightings of Hazel that could be followed up.

"We've been hunting around all the sites people have said they've seen Hazel," said Helen, "I was out until 1am on Thursday searching for her ... we just want our baby home ... we miss her so much."

Christina is making up flyers to hand around to businesses in areas where Hazel has been spotted and Helen asks that locals check their gardens, sheds and garages as well.

The McKenzies and their daughter Aimee are also offering a $100 reward for the safe return of their fur-baby.

Hazel is a very nervy dog and quite scared of strangers - she will be stressed and probably in pain - so her family ask that you not approach her but instead immediately call one of the following numbers:

Helen McKenzie (027) 431 6763;

Horowhenua Vets (06) 368 2891;

HDC Animal Ranger (06) 366 0999