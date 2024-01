A red Friesian-Hereford cross.

Rongotea Sale Report January 30

A big yarding of 2-year bulls (many with large horns) and weaners provided for lively bidding, reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

3–year Hereford-Friesian cross bulls 793kg made $2.90/kg.

2-year Hereford bulls 785kg made $2.87/kg, Friesian bulls 620kg-775kg made $2.58/kg-$2.87/kg and Jersey bulls 452kg-558kg made $2.83/kg.

18-month Hereford-Friesian cross steers 345kg made $3.13/kg, Angus cross steers 545kg made $2.90/kg, Belgian Blue cross steers 395kg made $3.09/kg and Friesian steers 410kg made $2.83/kg.

18-month Jersey bulls 350kg-481kg made $2.14/kg-$2.77/kg.

18-month Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 370kg-401kg made $2.90/kg-$3.14/kg and Jersey heifers 324kg-379kg made $2.00/kg-$2.03/kg.

Yearling Charolais cross bulls 274kg made $3.25/kg, Speckle Park cross bulls 278kg made $2.67/kg, Angus cross bulls 355kg made $2.56/kg and Jersey bulls 255kg made $2.39/kg.

Autumn-born Hereford-Friesian cross steers 223kg made $670.

Autumn-born Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 196kg made $780 and Charolais cross heifers 238kg made $900.

Weaner Angus cross steers 107kg-173kg made $550-$690 and Speckle Park cross steers 150kg made $560.

Weaner Friesian bulls 115kg-149kg made $420-$650, Hereford-Friesian cross bulls 88kg-113kg made $470-$570, Angus bulls 113kg-122kg made $530-$540, Charolais cross bulls 177kg made $670 and Murray Grey cross bulls 145kg made $550.

Weaner Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 106kg-131kg made $500-$610, Speckle Park cross heifers 155kg made $580 and Charolais cross heifers 145kg made $560.

Boner Friesian cows 360kg-530kg made $1.69/kg-$1.81/kg.